Can 'ultimate' lullaby stop babies from crying?

Have scientists created the ultimate lullaby that stops all babies from crying?

An article for The Conversation claims a song has been designed that is guaranteed to keep babies calm and content.

According to the report, researchers looked at what type of music makes babies happy or agitated. It has revealed most babies prefer female voices with a type of singsong tone. Because babies have higher heart rates than adults, researchers say they respond better to uptempo tunes.

The result of the report was a song titled "The Happy Song". It is being made available free to all parents courtesy of the C&G Baby Club.

Take a look and a listen to see if you think it is the ultimate lullaby.

