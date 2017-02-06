24: Legacy's 2-night premiere on FOX19 NOW

More than 12 million people stuck around after the Super Bowl to watch the premiere of 24: Legacy.

The show follows the life of war hero Eric Carter and the trouble that's following him back to America.

In episode 2, Carter is scrambling to come up with $2 million. Will he make it happen? Find out tonight at 8 p.m. on FOX19 NOW.

