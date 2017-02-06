Plan to replace Marburg Avenue Bridge in Hyde Park

Those who live or drive around Hyde Park, Oakley and Mount Lookout are learning more about a plan to replace a heavily traveled bridge.

The replacement project is nearing for the Marburg Avenue Bridge, which is on the backside of the Hyde Park Kroger as you approach the UDF on Erie Avenue.

The city said the project will start next month and will last six months.

The city said it needs to happen because concrete is deteriorating, needing a lot of maintenance, and it's classified as structurally deficient.

State and federal grants will pay for the project.

