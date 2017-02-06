SPCA Cincinnati receives major pet food donation - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

SPCA Cincinnati receives major pet food donation

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

SPCA Cincinnati received a large donation of pet food from IAMS/MARS PetCare. 

IAMS/MARS PetCare donated 25 of pallets dog, cat, and puppy food, which amounted to over 28,000 pounds of food donated.

“We are very fortunate to receive this donation. We believe that feeding dogs and cats in our care with quality and consistent good nutrition makes them become more adoptable,” said Harold Dates, President & CEO of SPCA Cincinnati in a news release.  “Food is a major expense for our shelter; donations from IAMS/MARS PetCare make it possible to keep our adoption fees as low as possible to ensure that every animal finds a forever home,” says Dates.  

