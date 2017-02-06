Volunteers find unresponsive man during random act of kindness

An effort to spread smiles turned into a desperate call for help in Spring Grove Village. Volunteers handing out flowers found a man unresponsive and behind the wheel of a car.

"I've actually done this for the past year before I got really involved in this, and I think it was just a good way to bring some joy into peoples day," Billie Mays said.

After the group started handing out flowers during their random act of kindness, Mays said Kroger management asked them to leave.

From there they went towards the McDonald's, and eventually, in a twist of fate, ended up at the gas station on the corner.

"We went to BP there on West Mitchell Avenue and found an older gentleman non-responsive in his car," Mays said.

FOX19 NOW has not been able to confirm what caused the man to be unresponsive, but a quick call from this group sent the Cincinnati Fire Department to the man's aid.

"I'm pretty sure we saved a life. I'm not sure… I was worried," Mays said. "Every time I've ever went out to do random acts of kindness something amazing happens. I just want to make people smile. I just want to make people know there is something good in the world and you never know… people might need that and you never know."

Mays said she was just happy the group was able to get the man some help. There is still no official word on why the man was unresponsive or his condition.

Footage Credit: Frost Fassett, DICE (Daily Inspiring Community Event)

