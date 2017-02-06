'Harambe-shaped' Cheeto sold for nearly $100k

A Cheeto in the shape of the famous Harambe had an ending bid of $99,900 on eBay Tuesday morning.

eBay user "valuestampsinc" listed the Cheeto last week for $11.99, but as of Tuesday, the listing received 132 total bids.

"I opened up a bag of Flamin Hot Cheetos and as soon as I looked inside I came across this unique Cheetos that looks like Harambe the gorilla. This item is one of a kind! It measures up to about 1 1/2 inches in length. This item up for bid is only for this unique Cheetos, bag not included. This makes a great collectible for anyone who appreciates rare items," the item description states.

The buyer could still back out of the deal and it is entirely possible all the bidding accounts were fake. However, the seller has a 100 percent positive feedback rating and has been a member since 2008.

The listing offered free shipping, but the seller does not offer returns.

The 17-year-old Western Lowland Gorilla was shot dead after dragging a child who wandered into the animal’s exhibit in May 2016.

