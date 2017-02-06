Man accused of defecating at playground near Middletown school

A man is accused of defecating at a playground near a Middletown school while students were heading to class, and some parents are not happy about it.

According to witnesses, it happened at at Mayfield Elementary on Monday morning.

Steve Gebhardt and Jessica Adkins said they were dropping their children off when they noticed a man standing alone in a nearby playground.

They said the man suddenly dropped his pants and defecated.

"It's disgusting," Adkins said. "I don't want my kids to step in it. I also don't want them to see a naked man at their playground."

"I don't know how this guy could do this and around a school with all these kids around," Gebhardt said. "He wasn't in a big hurry to pull his pants up, so I think there's a little bit more to it."

Their children said they also saw the incident.

"I kind of thought it was funny at first, but then I thought, 'why is this guy doing this,'" Micah Adkins, a student, said.

"That's very gross, and who would do that though?" student Kaylyn Gebhardt said.

The family said that there were more students getting off of a bus only feet away from where the man was.

"Anger popped out, it was pretty, pretty upsetting," Steve Gebhardt said.

Gebhardt said that he confronted the man, and the man ended up leaving.

Police are now investigating.



Gebhardt and Adkins hope he will be arrested for doing something that they believe is not only disturbing, but grossly inappropriate.



"People all the time get in trouble for urinating in public and indecent exposure," Adkins said. "I think if you can get in trouble for doing that outside of a Walmart then you certainly should get in more trouble for doing that at a playground with children present."

A Middletown school district spokesperson released a statement Monday that said, "We have received the information, and a police report was filed. The incident did not happen on school property."



FOX19 NOW has also been told that the district is in possession of video footage that shows the incident. That video has not been released.

