More than 50 deer sterilized, tagged in Clifton

A group in Clifton is keeping a close eye on its deer population. The second year of a unique research program aimed at cutting the population has just wrapped up.

Mount Storm Park is one area where doe are being rounded up to get sterilized and sent back into the woods. Project organizers said it's all for a good reason for the deer, and their human neighbors.

"It started when the parks realized they were having an ecological problem with overabundant herds," project organizer Robert Rack said.

For two years now, a group has worked to control the deer population in, and around the park.

"Our goal is to sterilize roughly 95 percent of the female deer herd," Rack said.

Rack and Beth Whelan helped launch the sterilization project. The idea came to be after residents near the park didn't want a bow hunting program to cut the numbers.

Female deer are tranquilized, operated on, tagged, released, and monitored.

"It's a research project, so we don't know the final answer on whether this is really going to be effective or not. But, why not try to do something innovative and creative," Whelan said.

Organizers said they've raised and spent $60,000 on the project.

"It's protecting the park. It's protecting the deer," Whelan said.

The project is set for three years.

