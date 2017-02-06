Police: Woman injured in stabbing, suspect arrested

A woman was rushed to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after she was stabbed with a kitchen knife Monday night.

According to police, the incident happened around 8:30 p.m. on the corner of 6th and Vine.

Police told FOX19 NOW the victim was stabbed in the back and taken to University Hospital.

The weapon was found, and one woman was arrested, police said.

Police are still investigating what led to the altercation.

No names have been released.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.