Miami University opens $25 million athletic center

A $25 million, 56,000-square-foot athletic facility is now open at Miami University.

The Athletic Performance Center adds more amenities for Miami’s football team:

state-of-the-art treatment and rehabilitation machines

a hydrotherapy suite

locker rooms

coaches’ offices

laundry and equipment spaces.

The Athletic Performance Center’s weight room will be shared by the football team with women’s field hockey, softball and women’s tennis.

The facility is designed to meet LEED principles, with heating and cooling partly supplied by 80 geothermal wells, according to the university.

University employees tell us the cost of the $25 million dollar project was entirely funded by donors.

The Athletic Performance Center is an addition to the Dauch Indoor Sports Center and sits near the north end of the Yager Stadium playing field.

