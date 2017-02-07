Reds truck to leave for spring training

The Cincinnati Reds are a few steps closer to the start of spring training.

This afternoon, a semi-trailer truck full of team gear will head out of Cincinnati and begin making its way to Goodyear, Arizona.

The trailer will carry 13,000 baseballs, 1,000 bats, 160 buckets of bubble gum, 120 batting helmets, and 100 cases of sunflower seeds.

Staffers loaded the truck on Monday.

Spring training begins later this month.

Pitchers and catcher report on Feb. 13.

