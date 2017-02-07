'Lego Batman' full of laughs

I'm a total kid at heart.

I love cartoons, I still play Mario Kart, and I think "Lego Batman" might be the funniest movie I'll see this year.

I had the chance to see it last weekend with my youngest daughter and it did not disappoint.

The best way to describe it is as a super-hero spoof movie.

Remember, "The Lego Movie" from a few years back?

This one is not quite as original, but it's humor more than makes up for it.

"Lego Batman" (voiced perfectly by Will Arnett) is an egotistical hero, still coming to grips with the death of his family.

He's a loner and he loves his loner lifestyle.

So you can imagine what happens when he accidentally adopts young Dick Grayson.

Yes, I said accidentally.

The scene where this happens had me giggling in my seat.

Batman is also having commitment issues with his greatest villain, The Joker.

Joker just wants Batman to say "I hate you", but as The Dark Knight likes to "fight around."

There's also appearances from Superman, Voldemort, and even King Kong.

Name another movie that can weave all those characters in.

I won't get into spoilers, but I can promise you that you'll like it, even if it is fairly predictable.

This movie isn't going to win any Oscars, that's for sure.

But if you're looking for a movie you can see with your kids and just laugh for two hours, this is the one to see.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.