'Lego Batman' full of laughs

Trump is the first president since Richard Nixon to fire a law enforcement official overseeing an investigation with ties to the White House.Full Story >
Trump is the first president since Richard Nixon to fire a law enforcement official overseeing an investigation with ties to the White House.Full Story >
Republicans are rejecting Democratic calls for a special prosecutor to look into Russian interference, even as a number of them express serious concerns over the timing and rationale for President Donald Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey.Full Story >
Republicans are rejecting Democratic calls for a special prosecutor to look into Russian interference, even as a number of them express serious concerns over the timing and rationale for President Donald Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey.Full Story >
Education Secretary Betsy Devos vowed support for the students at a historically black university at their graduation ceremony but drew shouts of "Liar!" and booing.Full Story >
Education Secretary Betsy Devos vowed support for the students at a historically black university at their graduation ceremony but drew shouts of "Liar!" and booing.Full Story >