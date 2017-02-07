Lightning sparks NKY house fire

Lightning is being investigated as the cause of an overnight house fire in Verona.

Flames broke out just before midnight Monday in the 15000 block of Glencoe Verona Road, Boone County dispatchers said.

A man and woman both called 911 to report smoke in their home. They said they thought lightning was the culprit, according to dispatchers.

When crews arrived, they saw smoke showing from the home and fire in the garage and front room.

The fire was quickly extinguished with minimal extension.

No injuries were reported.

A damage estimate was not immediately available.

Crews cleared the scene by 3:10 a.m. Tuesday.

