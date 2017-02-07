Zoo: Baby hippo Fiona growing stronger - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Zoo: Baby hippo Fiona growing stronger

Photo: Cincinnati Zoo Twitter feed Photo: Cincinnati Zoo Twitter feed
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

The Cincinnati Zoo's beloved premature baby hippo Fiona is doing much better these days.

The Nile Hippo is drinking more from her bottle than she has to date, according to zoo officials.

She was born six weeks early and had a rocky start, but Fiona is growing stronger and gaining weight.

Here's the latest videos of her taking her first steps and drinking from a bottle.

You can send "Hippo Headquarters" at the zoo positive vibes using the hashtag #TeamFiona on social media.

For day-by-day updates from the zoo, click here.



 


