Man dead, estranged wife charged with murder in Middletown shooting

A man is dead, and a woman described by police as his estranged wife or ex-wife faces a murder charge after a shooting inside a Middletown home Monday night.

Officers and an investigative crime scene unit responded to the 3600 block of Ellis Way about 8:30 p.m.

They arrived after a woman called 911 and said she shot ex-husband in the head, Middletown police said in a prepared statement Tuesday morning.

Officers found found Anthony "Tony" Shearer, 45, of Ellis Way suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

He was taken to Atrium Medical Center and later flown to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, where he died.

No one else was in the home at the time of the shooting, police said.

The woman, Dawn Rachel Shearer, was taken into custody without incident.

She is held without bond at the Middletown City Jail. Her first court appearance is set for Wednesday.

The former couple appeared to be involved in a domestic dispute before the shooting, according to police.

Investigators searched the home and said they recovered a handgun and "other evidence." They did not elaborate.

Officers identified the victim as the suspect's ex-husband but then also added they are unsure of the couple's marital status.

