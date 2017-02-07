New dating app matches people based on stuff they hate

Cargo shorts, fedoras, paying extra for guacamole and the word "moist" are typically things that many people can passionately hate.

Instead of traditional dating apps where you can meet up with people who also like "Game of Thrones," you can potentially find a mate that enjoys hating the same things you do. A new dating app could be what people need going into Valentine's Day.

Hater, a new dating app launching on Wednesday that aims to match you up with men or women based on the things you mutually hate. This includes simple things like whether or not you can't stand zombie movies and more political topics such as the idea of the U.S. building a southern border wall.

Like Tinder and Bumble, Hater is a swipe-based app where users are presented with over 2,000 topics and swipe up if they love it, down if they hate it, right if they like it, and left if they dislike it.

This app might be on to something. In 2006, Jennifer Bosson and a team of social scientists found that relationships can quickly developed over shared disdain. "A shared negative attitude about a target person predicted liking for a stranger more strongly than discovering a shared positive attitude," Bosson's study found.

