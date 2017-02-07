Slain cop's widow, law enforcement fight to keep killer locked up

Roland Reaves (Provided by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction)

Law enforcement officials and the widow of a Cincinnati police officer gunned down in the line of duty are fighting to make sure one of his two killers serves out the rest of his life sentence after his accomplice was abruptly released.

Roland Reaves, 65, is up for a March 30 parole hearing.

He was convicted of killing Officer David Cole during the July 1974 robbery of a convenience store that used to be on Florence Avenue in Walnut Hills.

Cole's widow, Cheryl Cole-Candelaresi, spoke out against the release of Reaves Wednesday, standing with Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters, Assistant Police Chief Dave Bailey and Sgt. Dan Hils, police union president.

"We are fighting to keep Reaves in prison for justice for David and respect -- and respect for all officers and the safety of everyone else," said Cole-Candelaresi in a press conference at the local Fraternal Order of Police hall.

Cole-Candelaresi said she wants justice for her husband.

Back in 1974, Reaves was on the run after killing his wife in Chicago by leaving her in the trunk of a car, where she froze to death, according to the Greater Cincinnati Police Museum.

After repeatedly shooting the officer, who was only 23, prosecutors say Reaves ran out of ammunition and ordered his accomplice, Ricardo Woods, to fire the kill shots.

Reaves and Woods were both sentenced to death. But those sentences were commuted to life when Ohio's death penalty law was declared unconstitutional in the 1970s.

Then, Woods was paroled in 1994 without prior notice, stunning and horrifying his widow and local law enforcement.

Cole-Candelaresi said she found out by reading it in a newspaper.

"It's always on my mind," she said. "It's always there because of the horrific crime that it was, and still is."

Releasing Reaves will send the wrong message to the community and be a slap in the face of every law enforcement officer who risks his or her life daily to protect and serve.

"What will it say for those charged with murder today if Roland Reaves walks free," said Sgt. Hils. "Help us keep this murderer where he belongs. Roland Reaves belongs in prison until his death."

They are urging the public to send emails opposing Reaves' release to Ohio Parole Board. Click here to send one.

"We have to flood the parole board with input from this community that we are not going to stand for a cop killer getting out of prison," Deters said.

So far, his office has received more than 1,000 emails objecting to Reaves' release.

"The only thing, and I mean the only thing, that works with this parole board is public opinion," Deters said.

