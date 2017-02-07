How to make creamy black bean salsa

Creamy black bean salsa can be served hot and cold. This side dish is a solid choice for lingering over conversation with friends or a compliment to your dinner.

1 (15oz.) can black beans

1-1/2 frozen corn, thawed

1 cup sweet red pepper, finely chopped

¾ cup green pepper, finely chopped

2 Tablespoons fresh or dried parsley

½ cup purple onion

1 garlic clove, minced fine (I use a garlic press)

½ cup sour cream

¼ cup mayonnaise

2 Tablespoons red wine vinegar

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon chili powder

½ teaspoon salt

¼ t. garlic powder

1/8 teaspoon pepper

In a large bowl combine first seven ingredients. In a separate bowl mix the ingredients for the dressing. Combine bean and vegetable mixture with the dressing. Serve with tortilla chips.

