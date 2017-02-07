Nightly interstate closures in NKY this week - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Nightly interstate closures in NKY this week

Posted by Denise Johnson, Traffic Reporter
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

Work crews will be repairing the guardrails on Interstate 71, 75 and 275 starting Wednesday evening.

Multiple lanes will be closed from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. continuing through Friday.

Crews will have signs posted in the work zones.  There is no specific time or place for the closures.


