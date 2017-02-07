Westbound lanes of Route 50 after flooded road - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Westbound lanes of Route 50 after flooded road

(FOX19 NOW/Dale Lutz)
(FOX19 NOW Photo/Dale Lutz)
SAYLER PARK, OH (FOX19) -

Westbound lanes of Route 50 between Bender Road and Dart Avenue are closed after the road flooded Tuesday.

Eastbound lanes are still open.

No word on if it's a water main break or a broken fire hydrant.

Water works has arrived to fix it. No word when westbound lanes will reopen.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this developing story.

