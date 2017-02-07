Cincinnati Zoo welcomes three Malayan tiger cubs

Three Malayan tiger cubs were born Friday at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden, zoo officials announced Tuesday

The cubs are currently being cared for in the zoo's nursery.

Zoo officials said first-time mom Cinta’s maternal instincts did not kick in and vets, concerned that the cubs' body temperatures would dip too low without the warmth of mom's body, made the call to remove them from the den.

“It’s not uncommon for first-time tiger moms not to know what to do. They can be aggressive and even harm or kill the cubs," said Mike Dulaney, curator of mammals and vice coordinator of the Malayan Tiger SSP. “Nursery staff is keeping them warm and feeding them every three hours.”

The cubs will be will move to Cat Canyon when they’re weaned and no longer require constant care.

“The three will grow up together. They will not be re-introduced to their mom as she would not recognize them as her own after a prolonged separation,” said Dulaney.

Visitors should be able to see them in early spring.

There are fewer than 500 Malayan tigers left in the world, according to the zoo.

