White House suggests press did not cover OSU attack

The White House released on Monday a list of 78 terrorist attacks the Trump administration alleges the nation's press did not adequately cover.

The list handed out to the White House Press Corps covers domestic attacks and incidents overseas that the president said the "very dishonest press" often under-reports.

One of the attacks cited was the November attack on Ohio State University's campus when 18-year-old Abdul Razak Ali Artan, a permanent United States resident from Somalia, rammed a car into pedestrians and stabbed people with knife in an ambush that left 11 people injured. The attack ended when a police officer gunned him down.

Following the assault, President Trump met with the victims and the officer that shot-and-killed Artan.

“It’s not even being reported. And in many cases the very, very dishonest press doesn’t want to report it," President Trump said while speaking at MacDill Air Force Base Monday. "They have their reasons and you understand that."

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said the attacks were not "unreported" but "under-reported," in a press briefing Tuesday. The roster of terror attacks was compiled after President Trump suggested western media are purposefully ignoring attacks from Islamic extremists.

The list furthers the narrative of the White House saying the press is focused on the wrong issues and are the "opposition party" according to Steve Bannon, one of the president's closest advisers.

Some of the attacks on the list received wall-to-wall coverage, such as the Orlando nightclub shooting in June that left 49 people dead. Another terror attack in the U.S. mentioned was the San Bernardino attack in December 2015 where 14 people were killed and another 22 were injured by U.S. citizen Syed Rizwan Farook and his wife Tashfeen Malik.

Under-reported terror attacks became a national discussion after Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway cited the "Bowling Green Massacre," an attack that never happened, in an interview on MSNBC's "Hardball" when hitting the press for not giving enough attention to attacks in the United States. Conway has walked back that statement since, saying she misspoke.

