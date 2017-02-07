Police: 1 person ejected after car crashes into pole in Norwood - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Police: 1 person ejected after car crashes into pole in Norwood

(Photo provided by Norwood Police) (Photo provided by Norwood Police)
NORWOOD, OH (FOX19) -

Two people suffered possible-life threatening injuries after a crash in Norwood Tuesday afternoon.

Police say a car slammed into a pole at Section and Ross avenues at around 3 p.m. 

One person was ejected from the vehicle. 

Two people were transported to University Hospital for their injuries.

Section and Ross is closed as a result of the crash investigation. 

