MadTree opens new brewery in Oakley

MadTree Brewing Company is now open to the public in Oakley. The new 50,000 square foot facility can accommodate more people and will make room for more brewing than at its previous facility.



"We're still kind of blown away to think that we're opening whole new brewery and production space,” said Director of People and Social Strategy Mike Stuart.



The new 2.0 facility is home to a new beer garden, tap room, private event spaces and brewery.



"We still got a lot more equipment coming in here last year brewed about 22,000 barrels. This year we expect to do about 36,000 and the following year, the flowing year do about 50,000,” said Stuart.



Over recent years, the brewery business has been booming locally. More breweries in and around Cincinnati are opening their doors.



"This is a great area for craft beer with history of brewing in Cincinnati and I think so many people are just ready for good beer,” said Torie Perdue.



"But I think the millennials don't want to conform to the normal drink Bud, Bud Light and Mich Ultra. They like to try something new,” said patron Chad Kiphart.



MadTree invested $18 million into the complex, but the general idea of the facility is ahead of schedule.



"In the original business plan, we're probably at about year eight or ten now at this point. So, to be able to do that in four short years, just mind blowing. I mean we really started this process about two years ago,” said Stuart.



The brewery is open daily, except for Mondays. A grand opening is schedule for Saturday, Feb. 11.

