Police: Teen who crashed into Springfield Twp. home was arrested last month

Police said a 15-year-old was arrested after leading them on a chase that ended with the stolen vehicle he was driving crashing into a house, injuring a 14-year-old inside.

The teen driver faces charges of vehicular assault, fleeing and eluding, obstructing official business and receiving stolen property. And police said it's not the first time he's been in trouble with the law.

The 14-year-old who suffered minor injuries when the stolen vehicle slammed into the side of a house on Wellspring Drive was taken to Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center.

"This is yet another example of how bad things get worse when criminals choose to flee from police," said Lt. Brian Uhl with Springfield Township Police. "By the grace of god, no one was seriously injured as this had the potential to be very bad."

The short traffic pursuit began on Meredith Drive at Daly Road about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, police said.

Officers spotted a stolen Dodge Nitro and attempted to pull it over, but the 15-year-old driver took off.

He bailed from the vehicle, which continued on into the house.

Police took the teen into custody after a brief foot chase.

Investigators said the suspect was in possession of a bag containing more than 5 lbs. of marijuana at the time of his arrest.

He was also arrested just last month for stealing a car in Finneytown, said Lt. Uhl. In the January incident, he stopped the car and surrendered.

The teen was being held at the Hamilton County juvenile jail in Mt. Auburn, where he is set to face a magistrate Wednesday.

