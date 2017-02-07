75-year-old Maysville man recovering after brutal assault

A 75-year-old Maysville, KY, man is now in the hospital because police believe the man was beaten and left for dead inside a fast food restaurant.



Kenneth Throckmorton is the alleged victim. The man who is accused of attacking him is now facing charges.



According to Throckmorton's family and friends, he goes to the McDonald's in Maysville every Sunday to socialize.



"He knows everybody, and if he doesn't know you, he will before he leaves," Janet Hendricks, Throckmorton's niece, said.



On Sunday, Feb. 5, security video shows that Throckmorton went to the restaurant bathroom around 6:30 p.m.



Police said 25-year-old Brandon Dawson went in after him. Throckmorton said that he asked Dawson to help him remove his coat because he was holding his cane.

Instead, police said Dawson assaulted him.



"He was waylayed and just beat to a pulp," Hendricks said. "What would make someone so mean and hateful that they would do that to an elderly person?"



The security footage then shows Dawson walking out of the men's bathroom and out of the restaurant.



"He didn't have a care in the world did he?" Hendricks said. "It's ridiculous he could just walk out like nothing happened."



Dudley and Debbie Boling, friends of Throckmorton, said they were there that day. When someone noticed Throckmorton had not returned from the bathroom, managers went to check and called out for help.



"Pretty devastating to see him in the condition that he was in," Dudley said. "He was bleeding profusely."



"It was very devastating to just know that this poor man just wanted somebody to help him," Debbie said.



Throckmorton was taken to the hospital. His family said he is now being treated for facial fractures, a broken right hip and bleeding in his brain.



They expect he has a long road to recovery, but believe the community is already behind him.



"It's literally the conversation all over town here," Dudley said. "Kenny has support from everybody."



They want justice for what they we calling Dawson's violent, senseless and despicable act.



Dawson is facing an assault charge. He was booked into jail on Tuesday and was later transferred to the Mason County Detention Center.

He is being held on a $10,000 bond.

Dawson is scheduled to be in court on Feb. 13.

