Man arrested after 10 mile, 105 mph chase through Green Township

A Lawrenceburg, IN, man was arrested after a police chase through Green Township on Sunday night.

Police records show 38-year-old Royal Denver Hensley Jr. sent Green Township Officers on a 10 mile chase through the streets with speeds reaching more than 100 mph. The car pulled over to the side of the road and stopped for police twice, only to hit the gas again to speed off.

Cruiser camera video obtained by FOX19 NOW shows Hensley driving away from police in his 1999 Pontiac Grand Prix. According to the ticket on file with the Hamilton County Clerk of Courts, Hensley has two prior OVI charges and is now facing a third after police said he was under the influence.

Hensley Jr. is facing several charges including OVI, driving on a suspended license, failure to comply with a police signal, and reckless operation.

