Police say stealing detergent for drugs becoming more common

Police in Delhi are searching for two people they said stole some laundry detergent from a grocery store, which they said is becoming more common to fuel drug addictions.

"It's very common. Extremely common," Lt. Joe Macluso said.

Delhi Township police said that's exactly what Mark and Ashley Walker did at the Remke store on Delhi Road Monday.

"People will steal these items because they can resell it at a quick dollar," Lt. Macluso said.

Police said the item of choice is Tide Pods. Mark and Ashley Walker got away with $230 worth of them.

Officers said sometimes the items are sold for a quick money, but sometimes they're sold for a quick high.

Police said they don't know exactly what the pair in question has planned for the pods, but they do have warrants for their arrests.

"If you steal it, and you can make anything off it, it's pure profit," Macluso said.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this couple, you are asked to call Delhi Township police.

