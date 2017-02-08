Police: Woman shot to death in Roselawn homicide

Cincinnati police said they are investigating the fatal shooting of a 43-year-old woman as a homicide.

Investigators responded to a report of a person shot in the 1700 block of Crest Hill Avenue about 7:45 p.m. Tuesday.

They found Twanda Alexander suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

Homicide investigators have not said what led up to the incident.

No arrests were made.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers or text "CINTIP" plus your message to CRIMES (274637).

