Elementary school sees another bomb threat this week

South Lebanon Elementary school has received its second bomb threat this week. School leaders say classes will go on as usual, but that they will be working with the Warren County Sheriff's office Wednesday.

Officers will sweep the school with a bomb sniffing dog before school begins.

They also plan an increased presence on campus.

The school received a threat Tuesday afternoon which lead to the evacuation of the building.

No bomb was located.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.