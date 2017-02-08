Taste the world at Findlay Market - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Taste the world at Findlay Market

Findlay Market made a list of 15 Great Places in America last year by the American Planning Association. (Photo: Jared Ellis) Findlay Market made a list of 15 Great Places in America last year by the American Planning Association. (Photo: Jared Ellis)
Hummus and pita chips from Dean's Mediterranean Imports at Findlay Market. (FOX19 NOW/Robert Guaderrama) Hummus and pita chips from Dean's Mediterranean Imports at Findlay Market. (FOX19 NOW/Robert Guaderrama)
Photo: www.cincinnatifoodtours.com Photo: www.cincinnatifoodtours.com
FOX19 NOW/Robert Guaderrama FOX19 NOW/Robert Guaderrama
OVER THE RHINE, OH (FOX19) -

It's a Cincinnati favorite: Findlay Market offers gourmet bites and unique crafts, but you may not know there is a way to learn more about the OTR staple.

Cincinnati Food Tours offers several tours of the historic market, which give you a unique look at the foods and history. 

The Taste the World tour is one which offers visitors a sample of international cuisine under one roof.

The 90-minute tour makes 5 stops at specialty vendors, a tasting from each merchant is included.

Guests will visit with each vendor and learn how the food is prepared. Beer and wine is offered on weekend tours.

For more information and tickets, click here.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.


 

Powered by Frankly