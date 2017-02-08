Taste the world at Findlay Market

Hummus and pita chips from Dean's Mediterranean Imports at Findlay Market. (FOX19 NOW/Robert Guaderrama)

Findlay Market made a list of 15 Great Places in America last year by the American Planning Association. (Photo: Jared Ellis)

It's a Cincinnati favorite: Findlay Market offers gourmet bites and unique crafts, but you may not know there is a way to learn more about the OTR staple.

Cincinnati Food Tours offers several tours of the historic market, which give you a unique look at the foods and history.

Good morning! Taste the World under one roof @FindlayMarket I'm live in OTR with the details on @FOX19 Now. pic.twitter.com/2nRKavfip2 — Robert Guaderrama (@FOX19Robert) February 8, 2017

The Taste the World tour is one which offers visitors a sample of international cuisine under one roof.

The 90-minute tour makes 5 stops at specialty vendors, a tasting from each merchant is included.

Guests will visit with each vendor and learn how the food is prepared. Beer and wine is offered on weekend tours.

For more information and tickets, click here.

TEA TIME! Check out the 265 teas at Churchill's Fine Teas @FindlayMarket We're live on @FOX19 with more on their Taste the World Tour. pic.twitter.com/Lzgscw5rVK — Robert Guaderrama (@FOX19Robert) February 8, 2017

SWEET! International pastries at @CakeRackBakery is just one stop along the Taste the World Tour @FindlayMarket WATCH @FOX19 Now for a look. pic.twitter.com/iuqGeWdl6n — Robert Guaderrama (@FOX19Robert) February 8, 2017

