Cincinnati Auto Expo revs up

Looking for a new car?

You might want to check out this year’s Cincinnati Auto Expo.

The region's largest auto show kicks off Downtown at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

More than 400 vehicles from 32 different manufacturers are featured at the Duke Energy Convention Center, 525 Elm St.

You also can see see several pre-production vehicles, plus "Dream Machine Boulevard."

That features some of the most high-end cars available.

The Cincinnati Auto Expo runs through Sunday.

Not only can you come see 400+ types of cars at @CincyAutoExpo but there's also this exhibit w/ cars from movies filmed in Cincy! @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/PkTxZ9Sqq9 — Jordan Vilines (@FOX19Jordan) February 8, 2017





Admission

Wednesday night $1 admission, $1 hotdogs and soft drinks, $3 beer

Thursday and Friday 2-for-1 matinee admission until 6pm

Kids 12 & under free w/ adult

Hours

5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday

11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday

11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday

10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday

