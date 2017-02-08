Cincinnati Auto Expo revs up - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Cincinnati Auto Expo revs up

By Jordan Vilines, Reporter
Connect
FOX19 NOW/Dave Reed FOX19 NOW/Dave Reed
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

Looking for a new car?

You might want to check out this year’s Cincinnati Auto Expo.

The region's largest auto show kicks off Downtown at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

More than 400 vehicles from 32 different manufacturers are featured at the Duke Energy Convention Center, 525 Elm St.

You also can see see several pre-production vehicles, plus "Dream Machine Boulevard."

That features some of the most high-end cars available.

The Cincinnati Auto Expo runs through Sunday.


 
Admission

  • Wednesday night $1 admission, $1 hotdogs and soft drinks, $3 beer
  • Thursday and Friday 2-for-1 matinee admission until 6pm
  • Kids 12 & under free w/ adult

Hours

  • 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday
  • 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday
  • 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday
  • 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday
  • 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.
 

Powered by Frankly