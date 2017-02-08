Lane closures scheduled for Taylor Southgate Bridge

You can have the same tools used by our weather team right in the palm of your hand.

Work crews will be replacing a navigational lighting system on the Taylor Southgate Bridge in Newport during the month of February.

Crews will need to block various lanes on the bridge to complete the lighting installation.

There will be various lanes closures from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The lighting project will continue over the next couple of months on different bridges across the Tri-State.

Motorists should use caution in the work zone.

All work is weather permitting.

