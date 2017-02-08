Increased police as school reopens after bomb threats

Extra police will be on campus Wednesday as a Warren County elementary school reopens after bomb threats disrupted classes this week.

A bomb sniffing dog also will sweep South Lebanon Elementary School before the first bell rings, according to a statement from Kings Local School District.

Two separate bomb threats, one on Monday followed by a second on Tuesday, evacuated the Ridgeview Lane school.

Bomb sniffing dogs scoured the building both times for explosives.

The similar threats were called into the Warren County emergency dispatch center.

"We believe that the threat is not credible, however, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office is doing a FULL investigation," the district's statement reads.

School officials said they are working closely with sheriff's investigators to identify the person(s) responsible for these threats.

"They will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law," they said.

About 500 students K-4th grade attend the school.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.