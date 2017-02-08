I-275 lane closures set for 10 a.m. Wednesday

You can have the same tools used by our weather team right in the palm of your hand.

Expect some delays Wednesday on southbound Interstate 275 in Indiana.

Work crews will be blocking the right lane, just west of Kilby Road, as they replace the road sensors.

Traffic will be down to one lane from 10 a.m. to noon. Allow extra time if you are heading towards CVG.

There will be signs posted in the area.

