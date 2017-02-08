Cincinnati needs the NHL

Cincinnati has had hockey for years.

I was a kid when the Stingers were in town, but the Cyclones have been popular for, what, 20 years?

I've been to games at Cincinnati Garden and US Bank Arena and they are pretty fun.

But I really want to see the National Hockey League in town.

I recently went to see the Columbus Bluejackets for the first time.

Wow! Totally blown away.

Walking to the arena was awesome itself. Thousands of fans, restaurants, just an amazing site.

Very similar to game day for the Reds and Bengals.

Then I went into Nationwide Arena. Again, wow!

The buzz inside was electric and the game hadn't even started yet.

I saw the Bluejackets take on the Carolina Hurricanes.

I didn't know any of the players, so I depended on my daughter to walk me through the rosters.

I'm a very casual hockey fan, so I love seeing the players that see every night on Sportscenter.

I like the Cyclones, but the games, in my opinion, don't really compare.

The speed is insane. It's like you'll miss something if you blink.

That's not a knock on the Cyclones. No way, but it's like the difference between the Dayton Dragons and the Reds.

If I watch hockey, I want to see the best in the world.

Who wouldn't want to see the New York Rangers, The Pittsburgh Penguins or the Washington Capitals roll into town?

US Bank Arena would need some upgrades to make it look new and a little more inviting, but overall, I think it's proven to be a good place to watch hockey.

Plus, adding an NHL team Downtown keeps The Banks hopping year 'round.

Look, I know this is a pipe dream, but I think another pro team would make a great sports city even greater.



