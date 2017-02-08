All lanes reopen SB I-75 in West Chester, delays linger

A crash slowed the morning commute in the northern Cincinnati suburbs Wednesday.

All lanes are open again on southbound Interstate 75 in West Chester Township.

Earlier, only one lane out of four was open for about an hour between Cincinnati-Dayton Road and Union Centre Boulevard.

Delays were up to an hour. They are down now to about 35 minutes.

One minor injury was reported in the two-vehicle crash about 7:30 a.m., according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol's Butler County post.

SB 75 south of Cin-Day Rd. acc. now on left shoulder; traffic at a crawl from 129; up to 35 min delays pic.twitter.com/7buNHRxLYy — FOX19 (@FOX19) February 8, 2017

Acc. SB 75 @ Cincinnati Dayton Rd. 3 left lanes blocked; traffic at a crawl from SR 129 pic.twitter.com/u4PZBukLJu — FOX19Denise (@CincyTraffic19) February 8, 2017

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.