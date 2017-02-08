Suspect, 29, dead after being shot by police in southeastern Indiana

A suspect has died after being shot by officers in southeastern Indiana Wednesday morning, state police said.

The incident was reported in the 1100 block of State Route 101 near Brookville just before 6 a.m., said Sgt. Stephen Wheeles in a Tweet.

Medics transported the man, identified as Donald Parker Jr., 29, to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

All officers are OK, Wheeles said.

A Franklin County deputy responded to the home after the suspect's grandmother went to the Franklin County Sheriff's Department about 5:20 a.m. and complained her grandson, who lives with her, was causing a disturbance, Wheeles said in a media briefing at the scene.

The deputy made contact with Parker and saw that he had a weapon in his hand.

The deputy instantly called for more assistance. Two Brookville police officers arrived within 10 minutes to help.

When they arrived, they saw Parker - who had been in the house - come out onto the porch area with two weapons in his hand.

"The officers made numerous commands for him to drop the weapons and he did not pay attention to their commands," Wheeles said.

"Due to his actions and him waving the weapons around and pointing them in their direction, they chose to take action and stop that threat that faced them."

The two Brookville officers fired the only shots, Wheeles said.

The suspect was hit, and law enforcement immediately gave him first aid.

An ambulance already was in the area and quickly pulled in to take Parker to a hospital.

One of the officers involved in the incident is a 17-year veteran of the Brookville Police Department, according to ISP. The second officer has served with the department for 2 and a half years. Authorities declined to identify the officers but said they're both on paid administrative leave per department protocol.

"This is just a tragic situation for a lot of people. We had a grandmother who was at the residence that had to deal with this situation. The suspect obviously lost his life. And here we have police officers," Wheeles said.

Parker was awaiting trial for allegedly kicking an officer in the groin in December, according to the Franklin County Prosecutor's Office.

Franklin County-Suspect was shot by officers. Transported from scene for treatment. Condition unknown. — Sgt. Stephen Wheeles (@ISPVersailles) February 8, 2017

Franklin County-ISP Detectives on scene of officer involved shooting on SR 101 in Brookville. All officers ok. I am en route to scene. — Sgt. Stephen Wheeles (@ISPVersailles) February 8, 2017

Scene of officer involved shooting on SR 101 near Brookville. pic.twitter.com/2DD3zt4EqP — Sgt. Stephen Wheeles (@ISPVersailles) February 8, 2017

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.