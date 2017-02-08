Kentucky among the top 10 worst states for singles

With Valentine's Day just around the corner, there's a new study out on the best and worst states for singles. And Kentucky is among the top 10 worst places to find love, apparently.

More than 45% of all U.S. adults are single, according to the personal-finance website WalletHub.

To help unattached Americans improve their chances for finding "the one," analysts compared all 50 states and Washington, D.C., across 23 key indicators of dating-friendliness.

The data set ranges from "share of single adults" to "movie costs" to "nightlife options per capita."

Kentucky's overall rank was 46 out of 51, with especially low scores in "dating opportunities" and "romance and fun."

Ohio was deemed the 30th best state for singles, Indiana ranked the 32nd.

Best states for singles :

1. Washington

2. Colorado

3. California

4, Montana

5. South Dakota

6. Texas

7. Hawaii

8. Nevada

9. District of Columbia

10. Florida

Worst states for singles :

42. Maryland

43. Tennessee

44. South Carolina

45. New Mexico

46. Kentucky

47. Alaska

48. West Virginia

49. Arkansas

50. Alabama

51. Mississippi

To view the full report, go here.

