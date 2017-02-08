Kentucky among the top 10 worst states for singles - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Kentucky among the top 10 worst states for singles

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Connect
(Courtesy: flickr) (Courtesy: flickr)
FOX19 -

With Valentine's Day just around the corner, there's a new study out on the best and worst states for singles. And Kentucky is among the top 10 worst places to find love, apparently. 

More than 45% of all U.S. adults are single, according to the personal-finance website WalletHub.

To help unattached Americans improve their chances for finding "the one," analysts compared all 50 states and Washington, D.C., across 23 key indicators of dating-friendliness. 

The data set ranges from "share of single adults" to "movie costs" to "nightlife options per capita."

Kentucky's overall rank was 46 out of 51, with especially low scores in "dating opportunities" and "romance and fun." 

Ohio was deemed the 30th best state for singles, Indiana ranked the 32nd. 

Best states for singles
1. Washington
2. Colorado
3. California
4, Montana    
5. South Dakota
6. Texas
7. Hawaii
8. Nevada
9. District of Columbia
10. Florida

Worst states for singles
42. Maryland
43. Tennessee
44. South Carolina
45. New Mexico
46. Kentucky
47. Alaska
48. West Virginia
49. Arkansas
50. Alabama
51. Mississippi

To view the full report, go here

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly