The legacy of the 'Cincinnati Herald'

One of the earliest black owned and operated newspapers on record was the Freedom Journal, published in 1827 by Samuel Cornish and John Russwurm, free men of color.

The first editorial issue said in part, "We wish to plead our own case. Too long have others spoken for us. Too long has the public been deceived by misrepresentations."

In 2017, there are still dozens of black owned newspapers echoing that same sentiment, hoping to give a voice to the voiceless and fair representation of the black community.

The Cincinnati Herald is one of those papers.

In 1955 Cincinnati, would get a new voice for the black community, after the death of William P. Dabney who started The Ohio Enterprise predecessor to The Union, a paper used a voice for the African American Community. When that voice faded away, Gerald Porter would make it come back again.

After Porter's tragic death, his wife Marjorie Parham would pick up the slack, successfully continuing the newspaper with the help of her son Bill Spillers. The newspaper flourished despite Parham or son running it with no background in publishing.

“The only way we could get in the paper was to steal a pack of cigarettes,” says Parham. “For many years none of our good news ever got published.”

But the struggles of publishing a newspaper would wear on the two and eventually the Cincinnati Herald would be sold.

It's now published by Jan Michele Lemon Kearney with Ms. Parham, now in her late 90's, as the Publisher Emerita.

“The Cincinnati Herald is a voice for all African American people so there isn't just one view point,” says Kearney. “So people get upset and every few years somebody boycotts us because they're mad about something in the paper."

The anger over the paper’s editorial section spilled over into violence when the Herald was bombed in 1994. Parham remembers a phone call with the publisher of the enquirer at the time, offering her assistance if needed. She calls the rival paper, her friend.

“The day after the firebombing the publisher of the Enquirer called me and said 'can you all operate, do you have so much damage that you’re crippled and can't operate?' I told him, 'no it's kind of messy.' He said 'if you want, we'll make room for you.'"

They never found out who firebombed the paper but, like the community they represented, the Cincinnati Herald showed true grit and published their weekly paper on time the following week.

Today, they continue their message to get the story straight from the source.

“That is really the mission of African American newspapers going back to the 1800's the point was to have a means of advocating for the rights of African American people and also have a way of talking about ourselves, telling our own stories."

