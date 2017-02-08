Middletown woman charged in ex-husband's murder makes first court appearance

The woman accused of shooting her ex-husband to death inside a Middletown home made her first court appearance Wednesday.

Dawn Shearer called 911 to report shooting 45-year-old Anthony "Tony" Shearer in the head during an argument in the 3600 block of Ellis Way, Middletown police said in a prepared statement Tuesday morning.

He was taken to Atrium Medical Center and later flown to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, where he died.

Shearer is being held at the Middletown City Jail on a murder charge. A judge set her bond at $250,000 Wednesday.

The former couple appeared to be involved in a domestic dispute before the shooting, according to police.

Investigators searched the home and said they recovered a handgun and "other evidence." They did not elaborate.

No one else was in the home at the time of the shooting, police said.

