Middletown woman charged in ex-husband's murder makes first court appearance

The family allegedly agreed to a visitation without a casket, but social media outrage led to a new arrangement.Full Story >
The family allegedly agreed to a visitation without a casket, but social media outrage led to a new arrangement.Full Story >
Officials with Cincinnati Public Schools have released a video that, according to family members, shows a bullying incident that may have led an 8-year-old boy to take his own life.Full Story >
Officials with Cincinnati Public Schools have released a video that, according to family members, shows a bullying incident that may have led an 8-year-old boy to take his own life.Full Story >
The attorney for the family of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary School student who committed suicide in January believes the boy was assaulted at school two days before he died.Full Story >
The attorney for the family of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary School student who committed suicide in January believes the boy was assaulted at school two days before he died.Full Story >
New details have been released in a shooting that occurred in I'On.Full Story >
New details have been released in a shooting that occurred in I'On.Full Story >
According to the sheriff of Licking County, Randy Thorp, four people have died after an active shooter situation east of Columbus.Full Story >
According to the sheriff of Licking County, Randy Thorp, four people have died after an active shooter situation east of Columbus.Full Story >