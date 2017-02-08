Police asking for help to locate suspected Tide Pod thieves

Police have identified two people accused of stealing more than $200 of laundry detergent, but are now asking for the public's help to locate them.

Delhi Township Police credit tipsters with identifying Mark Walker and his wife, Ashley Walker.

The pair is accused of stealing $230 worth of Tide Pods from the Delhi Road Remke Supermarket on Feb. 6.

Investigators said the items were placed in a book bag hidden underneath a coat.

If you know the whereabouts of Mark or Ashley Walker, you're asked to call 513-922-0060.

