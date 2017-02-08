Man accused of setting fire to his own house then robbing UDF

A Clermont County man is now behind bars following a bizarre series of events on Wednesday.

Officers were called to the UDF on Winemiller Lane in just before 3 a.m. on reports of an aggravated robbery.

Investigators said a man walked into the store and asked for cigarettes. The clerk got the items and told the man he owed $8.97.

"The male answered the store clerk by stating that he had a loaded gun and the items were free," according to a release from the Clermont County Sheriff's Office.

The suspect then took the cigarettes, walked out of the store and drove away in a car.

No one was hurt in the robbery and no customers were in the store at the time.

The store clerk gave officers the license plate number of the vehicle, and police tracked the owner to a home in the 3800 block of Fulton Grove in Pierce Township.

Officers discovered firefighters had been to the home shortly before the robbery occurred.

The vehicle's owner was not at the home when police arrived.

Just before 3:30 a.m., the Brown County Sheriff's Office found a vehicle in a ditch off of Old State Route 32. It matched the description of the car used in the robbery.

Investigators said the driver, David Sons, 32, confessed to the robbery, as well as purposefully setting fire to his home. A handgun was recovered at the scene.

Sons was taken to Mercy Hospital Clermont after making statements to deputies that he was going to harm himself, according to officials.

He was then arrested and booked into the Clermont County Jail on an aggravated robbery charge.

Sons is set to appear in court on Thursday morning.

The sheriff's office is working with the Pierce Township Police Department and will present the case to a grand jury.

