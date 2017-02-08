One dog dead, another hurt in Silverton house fire

One dog has died and another was hurt in a fire Wednesday morning.

Firefighters were called to a home at the corner of South and East avenues around 10:30 a.m.

No one was home at the time, however officials said there were two dogs inside the house.

One did not survive. The other was rescued by firefighters and taken to an animal hospital, according to fire officials.

Firefighters were still working to get in touch with the residents on Wednesday afternoon.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation.

