Man sentenced in Brown County child rape case

A plea agreement has been reached for a man charged with the sexual abuse of a minor.

Timothy Schmidt, 34, was indicted on several charges stemming from multiple incidents in the summer of 2016, including rape involving a minor, gross sexual imposition involving a minor, endangering children, disseminating sexual matter and pandering sexually explicit material of a minor.

According to Fayetteville Police, Schmidt pleaded guilty to amended charges in a plea agreement made with his attorney and the Brown County Prosecutor.

He was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Schmidt is also under federal indictment from the Department of Homeland Security for similar charges.

He will be transported to Idaho to face those charges.

