Sheriff: Man swallowed 11 balloons to smuggle drugs into jail

The family allegedly agreed to a visitation without a casket, but social media outrage led to a new arrangement.Full Story >
The family allegedly agreed to a visitation without a casket, but social media outrage led to a new arrangement.Full Story >
Officials with Cincinnati Public Schools have released a video that, according to family members, shows a bullying incident that may have led an 8-year-old boy to take his own life.Full Story >
Officials with Cincinnati Public Schools have released a video that, according to family members, shows a bullying incident that may have led an 8-year-old boy to take his own life.Full Story >
A large cyberattack had crippled computer systems at hospitals across England, with appointments canceled, phone lines down and patients turned away.Full Story >
A large cyberattack had crippled computer systems at hospitals across England, with appointments canceled, phone lines down and patients turned away.Full Story >
One person is dead following a crash at the intersection of Ernest and College streets, officials with the Lake Charles Police Department said. KPLC is headed to the scene and will have more information as it becomes available. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.Full Story >
One person is dead following a crash at the intersection of Ernest and College streets, officials with the Lake Charles Police Department said. KPLC is headed to the scene and will have more information as it becomes available. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.Full Story >