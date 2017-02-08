Sheriff: Man swallowed 11 balloons to smuggle drugs into jail

Lamario Gilbert swallowed 11 balloons packed with marijuana and suboxone. He planned to pass them through his bowels inside the jail, police said. (Photo provided by Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)

A Cincinnati man could face additional 12 years in jail for smuggling drugs into the Hamilton County Justice Center.

Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Neil detailed the elaborate smuggling attempt in a press conference Wednesday. The event was warning inmates to "think twice" before using or distributing narcotics in and around the Justice Center.

Gilbert swallowed the balloons before reporting to court to be sentenced for one year in jail on separate charges.

Deputies caught the balloons "through their various techniques," officials said.

"As our deputies were collecting these passed balloons Gilbert made another attempt to save some of the drugs and/or destroy the evidence by quickly throwing two passed balloons into his mouth," police said in a release.

Police said deputies confiscated the drugs before he could swallow.

“Upon an interview, he did indicate to us that not only were they for his use but also he well intended to sell those drugs in our jail environment and possibly prison,” said Major Charmaine McGuffey.

Gilbert was indicted on six additional felony charges, including possession of drugs, two counts of illegal conveyance of drugs onto the grounds of a governmental facility, two counts of trafficking and one count of tampering with evidence.

“Not only is he desperate to get them in here but he’ll do anything in his power to conceal them from us in any way shape or form,” said McGuffey.

In 2016, jail investigators had 348 reports of drugs or drug paraphernalia attempted to be brought in through intake, and another 45 found along the jail perimeter.

"You can see by the stats we're successful literally every day in confiscating these drugs," Sheriff Neil said. "I want offenders to know they've been put on notice -- you better think twice before attempting to bring drugs into our jail."

