From magnets to mud: Masks make hot beauty trend

FOX19 NOW's Catherine Bodak trying on one of the masks. (FOX19 NOW Photo)

From charcoal to paper -- masks are the hot beauty trend. Some of them look pretty crazy, but can you mask too much?

One of the trends on social media is the magnet mask, which provides "spa-life" skin rejuvenation in an at-home mask.

You spread the mask across your face, wait 10 minutes, then use a magnet wrapped in tissue to pull it off the face.

From acne to anti-aging, the at-home face mask market has exploded in the last year. One drugstore chain says sales have increases 280 percent in the last year for charcoal masks alone.

There are masks for every skin type and at every price point.

Angela Bova, a registered nurse at Kenwood's Sia Spa, says she understands the growing trend of at-home masks.

"They want an instant fix with things at home," said Bova.

Is it possible to over mask? Experts say it's all about the ingredients. Sulfer will dry out the skin -- great for acne. Vitamin C is great for moisturizing. No more than two to three times a week is probably a good rule

Bova says her best advice -- get a good skincare regime and always wear sunscreen.

"It's all about what is done to the skin," said Bova.

