Domino's starts wedding registry

Domino’s Pizza has announced that it’s launching a wedding registry.

“Our registry aims to bring couples together over their shared love of pizza," spokeswoman Jenny Fouracre said in a statement. “We hear often from customers that Domino’s was a part of their big day, from proposals to after-hours meals at their wedding. We wanted to make it easier for people to ask for and receive something that they’ll really use.”

The chain, based in Ann Arbor, MI, is offering e-gift cards of various denominations, so friends and family can treat the couple to everything from food for a bachelorette party to a post-nuptials date night.

"The first registry for couples who prefer delicious melty cheese to crystal gravy boats," it states on the site.

Pizza gift cards range from $20 to $100, according to the registry web site.

