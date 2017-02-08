Police find meth, heroin and marijuana after man flees traffic stop

The Sharonville Police Department caught a man with three different drugs fleeing from a traffic stop on Monday morning.

The man has been identified as Joshua Morris of Florence, KY, and he is now facing three separate charges for trafficking drugs.

This is not Morris' first run-in with the law. The 36-year-old has charges that date back to 1999 in Hamilton County. According to records on file with the Hamilton County Clerks Office, Morris has faced charges of cocaine possession, marijuana possession, trafficking marijuana and possession of meth.

During this traffic stop Morris allegedly dumped a bag containing about 200 grams of marijuana. Court records went on to say Morris allegedly had 50 grams of crystal methamphetamine and 20 grams of heroin.

