Basketball players give heartwarming honor to disabled classmate

Wednesday night was senior night for the high school basketball team at Eastern High School in Brown County.

But, it’s what the team did to honor a classmate that makes the occasion even better.

"He has a lot of disabilities, but he just wants to be included,” said Nathan Murphy.

Murphy is Peyton Murphy’s father.

Peyton Murphy is a student at Eastern High School, living his life with disabilities.

"He loves basketball. He probably would have been a star basketball player,” his father told FOX19 NOW.

Peyton and his buddy Cory have an affection for basketball and try to make it to most of the games, including senior night.

For that one night, Peyton was part of the team.

"I knew this was our last home game - this is the last game they're going to watch us play. I knew this would be more than just a game,” said Blake Rigdon who is Peyton’s classmate and a basketball player.

"No matter if you win or lose, knowing that you made somebody have a good time there that can't be on the court with you - it's just one of the best feelings ever,” said classmate and basketball player Jacob Diener.

The team gave the boys autographed basketballs.

It’s a way to show appreciation and to say ‘thanks’ because that’s just what friends do for each other.

"Even if he does have a disability, you look past that. It doesn't change who he is. He's still one of us,” Diener told FOX19 NOW.

Peyton communicates through the tablet affixed to his wheelchair. He’ll stick around Eastern High School for one more year after his friends graduate.

But what happened the other night near center court will be a memory that will last longer than that. It’ll last a lifetime.

"It doesn't take much to make people feel included. It's huge,” Murphy said.

Peyton’s father tells FOX19 NOW that his son has hardly put down the ball since he got it, and plans on taking it with him to the next game.

